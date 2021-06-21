The death toll from COVID-19 in Brazil has already exceeded 500,000, only behind the United States, which recorded 600,000 deaths last week, and India, where deaths can range between 600,000 and 4.2 million.

Almost 18 million Brazilians have been infected so far, and the country registers an average of almost 73,000 new cases and about 2,000 deaths a day, according to official data. P

Roses are placed on Copacabana beach. Photo AP Photo / Silvia Izquierdo.

But many experts believe that the figures underestimate the true extent of the epidemic in the country, as in India.

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has been widely criticized for minimizing the threat posed by the virus, despite having contracted it himself last year.

Saturday, thousands of people protested for its response to the pandemic, including its resistance to mask edicts and slow deployment of vaccines, according to Reuters.

It is believed that only the 11% of residentss are fully vaccinated.

A serious drought It has also taken over the country, the worst in at least 91 years, and experts say a terrible fire season may further complicate the country’s fight to control the virus.

Smoke could even aggravate COVID-19 cases by increasing inflammation in the lungs.

“It’s a dangerous situation,” said Dr. Aljerry Rêgo, a professor and director of a COVID center in the Amazonian state of Amapá.

“And the biggest risk, of course, is further overwhelming the public health system, which is already precarious in the Amazon.”

In recent testimony before a legislative commission, Brazil’s former health ministers described Bolsonaro’s puzzling belief that an anti-malaria drug was effective against COVID-19, and an executive from Pfizer said the company offered millions of doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to Brazil last year – but He received no response from the government for months.

Bolsonaro shrugged at the revelations.



A member of Conmebol staff performs cleaning and disinfection tasks before the 2021 Copa América soccer match between Uruguay and Chile, at the Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba, Mato Grosso state, Brazil. Photo by DOUGLAS MAGNO / AFP-

Last month, your government announced that Brazil would organize the America Cup of soccer at the end of this year, after Argentina decided it would be irresponsible to do so as long as the virus continued to spread.

On Friday, authorities reported that 82 people related to the tournament had contracted COVID-19, according to The Associated Press.

Brazil’s Health Ministry said in a statement that 37 players and staff from the 10 tournament teams were infected, along with 45 workers.

