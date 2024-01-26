Petista claims to be seen as “a president who travels abroad a lot”, but that his return to the Planalto resulted in “expectation in all countries”

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) commented on Thursday (January 25, 2024) the criticisms of his trips abroad. During a speech at an event celebrating the 90th anniversary of USP (University of São Paulo), he said that “never before in the history of Brazil” the country was so respected.

“You know that I am considered a president who travels abroad a lot. I want to tell you that, never before in the history of Brazil, Brazil has been as respected in the world as Brazil is now”, declared the PT member.

“I didn't know that my return to the Presidency of the Republic and the overthrow of denialism in this country would generate so much expectation in every country in the world.”, he added. “I can tell you: from the USA to India, from India to China, from China to Mexico, from Mexico to Germany, from Germany to France, from France to African countries, that I will visit on February 17th.”

Watch (from 16:44 to 17:43):

For 2024, Lula only has 6 international trips on his radar. If the scenario is confirmed, it will be a large reduction compared to 2023, when the PT member made 15 trips of this type. He has already said he wants to focus on visits to the 27 states throughout the year, also with an eye on municipal elections.

As a survey of the Power360, in the 1st year of his 3rd term, the president spent 62 days abroad. The count considers 1 day every time the president spends more than 12 hours outside the country, whether on the day of embarkation or disembarkation.

A survey by Paraná Pesquisas, carried out in October last year, showed that half of Brazilian voters (50.4%) disapprove of Lula's international trips, while 44.1% approve of the PT member's trips abroad. Another 5.5% said they did not know or did not respond.