The number of people vaccinated with at least one dose against covid-19 in Brazil reached 162,885,004 this Saturday, the 22nd, equivalent to 75.82% of the total population. In the last 24 hours, 131 thousand people received the first application of the vaccine, according to data gathered by the consortium of press vehicles.

In the last 24 hours, 2,173 people received the immunizer produced by Johnson & Johnson. This Saturday, 837,231 people still received the booster dose.

In all, more than 148 million Brazilians have already been vaccinated with the first and second vaccine – equivalent to 69.03% of the total population. Adding all the vaccines applied and considering the corrections of single doses, Brazil administered just over 938 thousand doses in the last 24 hours.

