Ministry of Justice and Public Security intends to publish a national guideline for the use of the devices in November

More than 30,000 body cameras are in use by police officers and municipal guards across the country, according to a survey carried out by the MJSP (Ministry of Justice and Public Security). The equipment is used on security force agents’ uniforms to record actions and protect both citizens and the police officers themselves.

The survey is part of a diagnosis carried out by in partnership with universities to paint a picture of the current scenario in the use of cameras (also known by their English name, bodycams) in the country. According to the government, by August, 26 units of the Federation were already using the equipment or preparing to start using it.

Three states have the most widespread use, according to the ministry: São Paulo, Santa Catarina and Rio de Janeiro. In addition to these, in 4 other states, the implementation process has already begun: Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Norte, Roraima and Rondônia. Minas, for example, is in a pilot project phase, with the experimental use of 1,000 cameras.

Only Mato Grosso does not yet plan to purchase the equipment. City halls in the state, such as Curitiba, are already using cameras in their municipal guards. The capital of Paraná has around 500 pieces of equipment in use.

The ministry should publish, in November, a national guideline for the use of these cameras. The document must provide information about processes such as recording time, routines, who can access the images and how these recordings can be saved and shared.

The guidelines will not be mandatory for States and municipalities, as they will continue to have the autonomy to create their own rules for the use of cameras, but will serve as a parameter for federal forces and for financing the purchase of this equipment with resources from the FNSP (National Security Fund). Public security).

In addition to the guidelines for the use of cameras, the government is developing a standardization and certification standard for this equipment, with technical criteria to assist states and municipalities in their camera acquisition processes. Training will also be offered on how to operate this technology and assessments of the impact of its adoption in the country.

Together, these actions are part of a national body camera project by the federal government.

“The idea is to improve legitimacy and people’s trust in the police. It’s making the police seen in a different way. And this will only be possible by improving the quality of work”said the general coordinator of Governance and Management of the Unified Public Security System, Márcio Mattos, to Brazil Agency.

Data security

One of the points that will be included in the national guideline is the safe custody of images, so that their integrity and subsequent use in legal proceedings can be guaranteed.

“How do I share data from body cameras with other institutions such as the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the Judiciary, defenders’ offices, ensuring the integrity of the evidence? Because, if I lose the integrity of this evidence, its value as evidence in a legal process ceases to exist.”says Mattos.

Pedro Saliba, coordinator of Data Privacy Brasil, an organization that has researched the use of data from body cameras, states that it is necessary to technically demonstrate that the original images are preserved.

“You have to save these images in a way that you can technically demonstrate that these images have not been edited or tampered with in any way. For this, we need specific technical requirements”explains.

Saliba highlights the recent case of a police officer who tried to use body camera footage to defend himself against a lawsuit. The evidence, however, was not accepted by the courts because there were signs that the images had been manipulated.

The coordinator also says that it is necessary to define criteria such as the possibility of recording the location where the images were recorded and the remote control of these videos, through systems such as live transmission.

In Operation Maré, which began on Monday (Oct 9, 2023), in Rio de Janeiro, for example, several police officers wore body cameras. The images were transmitted live to the Integrated Command and Control Center, where they were monitored by other agents and authorities.

“We have to think about the privacy of police officers too. What parameters will be established to trigger images remotely? We also wonder how this GPS data is being protected. Because there is potentially a risk. Some security incident may, for example, expose the Military Police’s intelligence strategy. Or there may be some political persecution regarding a specific police officer.”explains Saliba.

O Sou da Paz Institute is another organization studying the implementation of body cameras in the country. Recently, it published a technical note on the use of this equipment.

For the institute’s executive director, Carolina Ricardo, there needs to be control over who accesses the images. This is important to ensure both the privacy of police officers and the integrity of these videos as evidence.

“This image is not public. It is an image that, in principle, is in the Military Police database. There are bodies that can access, which are bodies of the Justice system. [E para esses órgãos] The same thing applies in terms of tracking. Who used it, who accessed it, when”highlights.

“You need to have the difficulty of downloading the image. These images are not easily downloaded, they are accessible on the system. Having a security system is very important when storing. And then you guarantee that these images will be accessed by, well, jurisdictional bodies that have legal powers to do so”adds Carolina.

With information from Brazil Agency.