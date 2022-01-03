With vacancies for different levels of education, Brazil has more than 200 thousand opportunities in public examinations. Petrobras, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) and the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) together have approximately 208,000 vacancies.

See below some of the available positions

+ OLX opens more than 190 home office vacancies this year end

Contest at IBGE

THE IBGE has 206,891 vacancies open for the 2022 Census. registrations have been extended for all positions and can be held until January 21st. The IBGE informed that the institution has less than 700 thousand registered for the vacancies in the competition, a number considered low.

The competition has 183,021 vacancies for census takers, 18,420 for census agents and 5,450 for municipal census agents.

Registration fees vary between R$57.50 (census taker) and R$60.50 (supervisory census agent). People registered in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico) are entitled to request exemption from the registration fee.

Federal Comptroller General (CGU)

CGU has 375 vacancies open for professionals with medium and higher education. Salaries can reach up to R$19,197.06 (for the position of Federal Auditor for Finance and Control) and applications can be made until February 1st.

The vacancies for Federal Auditor of Finance and Control and Federal Technician for Finance and Control are distributed by the following states and federative unit:

Acre;

Amazons;

Amapá;

For;

Rondônia;

Roraima;

Tocantins;

Federal District.

Entries must be made on the website: https://knowledge.fgv.br/concursos/concursocgu21.

Petrobras

Organized by Cebraspe, the Petrobras contest has 757 immediate vacancies open and 3,780 vacancies in the Reservation Register. All vacancies are for people with higher education. The initial remuneration for the vacancies is R$ 11,716.82. The fee for conducting the contest is R$79.83 and entries can be made until January 5th.

