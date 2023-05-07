Research shows that the country has 464 million devices, which results in an average of 2.2 per inhabitant

Research done by FGVcia (Center for Applied Information Technology of the Getúlio Vargas Foundation) and released on Wednesday (May 3, 2023) shows that Brazil has an average of 2.2 digital devices per inhabitant.

The study indicates that there are around 464 million devices in Brazil. According to the most recent data from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), the country has 213.3 million inhabitants. Here’s the full of the search (12.3 MB).

There are 1.2 smartphones per person – a total of 249 million smartphones in use in Brazil. With notebooks and tablets, the number of portable devices reaches 364 million, or 1.7 per inhabitant.

Regarding computers, Brazil has 215 million (desktop, notebook and tablet) in use, about 1 device per person. Device sales fell 11% in 2022, with 12.4 million units. Despite the negative retrospect, a growth close to 10% in sales this year is expected.

The survey also shows that companies have increasingly invested in the IT (Information Technology) sector. According to the study, companies in Brazil allocate an average of 9% of their revenues to technology.

“It is notable that enterprise IT use and spending and investment at 9% of revenue continues to grow in value, maturity and importance to existing businesses, and to enabling new business models. Its value depends on several factors, the two main ones are: the stage or level of computerization and the branch in which the company operates”said the research coordinator, Professor Fernando Meirelles.

In 35 years, this share of investment grew 6% a year, from 1.3% in 1988 to 9% in 2022. Even so, the country is still below the levels of the most developed countries.

The research also investigated which technology companies benefited most from this increase in investment in the sector. FGV concluded that Microsoft continues to dominate several end-user categories, some with around 90% of usage.

The company leads mainly in word processing and electronic spreadsheets categories. Microsoft Word (focused on texts) is used in 89% of companies, while Microsoft Excel (focused on spreadsheets) is sovereign in 91% of work environments.