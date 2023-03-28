Decrees are in response to damage caused by rain or drought; counties become eligible for federal grants

Brazil registered 1,532 municipalities in an emergency situation due to disasters caused by rains and drought. The number was reached on Monday (27.Mar.2023) with the recognition of over 46 cities in these situations.

With the homologation of the emergency or public calamity situation, which is a more serious case, the municipalities can receive federal funds through the Ministry of Integration and Regional Development.

The drought is affecting cities in Bahia, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Norte and Rio Grande do Sul, in addition to Quixeramobim, in Ceará.

Heavy rains have recently hit the cities of Alagoinhas (BA), Missão Velha (CE), São Luis Gonzaga (MA), Miranda (MT), Pirapora (MG) and Cunha (SP).

In Maranhão, Conceição do Lago-Açu and São Benedito do Rio Preto registered floods and runoff.

Acre

On Monday (27.mar), the ministers of the Environment, Marina Silvaand Regional Integration and Development, Waldez Goesvisited Rio Branco and assured that the federal government will allocate resources to the region because of the damage caused by the rains.

A transfer of R$ 1,493,979.00 was authorized via ordinance published this Tuesday (28.Mar). According to the text, the value should be executed within 180 days, in civil defense actions. Here’s the full (77 KB).

It is estimated that more than 32,000 people have been affected by the floods of the Acre River. Of these, 2,500 are homeless or displaced.

The measurement of the level of the Acre River reached 16.37 meters, above the overflow threshold, which is 14 meters, according to information released by the Civil Defense.

With information from Brazil Agency.