A survey released by High (Latin American and Caribbean Air Transport Association) shows a portrait of the Brazilian aviation market. According to a report released on December 7, Brazil has a low number of trips per person compared to other countries, but has great growth potential due to the country’s territorial dimension and population.

According to study “Aviation Challenges and Trends in Brazil”commissioned by the company IBS SoftwareBrazil recorded 0.5 trips per capita in 2019. The number is considered low by the researchers, who considered the number of trips per person in the United States (2.6), Spain (4.5) and Chile (1.2).

The survey also shows that of the 5,500 Brazilian municipalities, around 130 are covered by commercial aviation routes. The survey also shows that aviation represents 18% of the means of transport in the country.

To serve passengers, the sector employs 140,000 workers, of which 72% are men and 28% are women, 90% are aged between 25 and 64 years and 50% have completed high school.

Post-pandemic

The survey also concluded that, after the covid-19 pandemic, passengers began to choose to travel to places in contact with nature and outdoors, avoiding crowds in closed environments. In this way, the sector sees potential for growth in tourism in the country.

“To visit every corner of the country, airlines are fundamental. For now, the movement does not show significant results, but it is a matter of time”concluded the survey.

The airlines interviewed also reported the costs of operating in Brazil. According to the companies, 51% of expenses are in dollars and the rest in reais. Furthermore, the price of jet fuel is 30% to 40% higher than in other countries such as the United States. Another factor is the lawsuits filed against companies.

According to anac (National Civil Aviation Agency), 53 million passengers on domestic flights and 1.4 million international flights passed through Brazilian airports from January to August 2022.

With information from Brazil Agency🇧🇷