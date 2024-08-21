Half of the losses were in the Amazon, which now has 81% of its territory covered by forests and native vegetation.

Brazil has lost 33% of its natural areas by 2023, with half of the losses recorded in the Amazon. The data comes from a mapping of MapBiomas released this Wednesday (Aug 21, 2024). Read the full of the report (PDF – 27 MB).

The study considered that, from the arrival of European colonization until 1985, the historical loss of natural areas in Brazil totaled 20% of the territory. In the following 39 years, until 2023, this loss increased to 13% of the territory.

A territory suffers natural losses when its vegetation is subject to human interference. Local natural areas with native vegetation, water surface and non-vegetated natural areas, such as beaches and dunes, are considered.

According to the survey, from 2008 to 2023, 45% of Brazilian municipalities lost native vegetation. On the other hand, 37% of Brazilian municipalities gained native vegetation from 2008 to 2023.

“The extent and speed of land cover and land use change are some of the factors that increase Brazil’s climate risk”, explained MapBiomas. In the last 39 years, the pasture area has expanded by 79%, or 72.5 million hectares, and the agricultural area has grown by 228%, or 42.4 million hectares.

“The loss of native vegetation in Brazilian biomes tends to negatively impact regional climate dynamics and reduces the protective effect during extreme weather events. In short, it represents an increase in climate risks.”, said the general coordinator of MapBiomas, Tasso Azevedo.

Read more:

Brazilian territory in numbers

Read other highlights from the MapBiomas report: