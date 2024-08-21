Half of the losses were in the Amazon, which now has 81% of its territory covered by forests and native vegetation.
Brazil has lost 33% of its natural areas by 2023, with half of the losses recorded in the Amazon. The data comes from a mapping of MapBiomas released this Wednesday (Aug 21, 2024). Read the full of the report (PDF – 27 MB).
The study considered that, from the arrival of European colonization until 1985, the historical loss of natural areas in Brazil totaled 20% of the territory. In the following 39 years, until 2023, this loss increased to 13% of the territory.
A territory suffers natural losses when its vegetation is subject to human interference. Local natural areas with native vegetation, water surface and non-vegetated natural areas, such as beaches and dunes, are considered.
According to the survey, from 2008 to 2023, 45% of Brazilian municipalities lost native vegetation. On the other hand, 37% of Brazilian municipalities gained native vegetation from 2008 to 2023.
“The extent and speed of land cover and land use change are some of the factors that increase Brazil’s climate risk”, explained MapBiomas. In the last 39 years, the pasture area has expanded by 79%, or 72.5 million hectares, and the agricultural area has grown by 228%, or 42.4 million hectares.
“The loss of native vegetation in Brazilian biomes tends to negatively impact regional climate dynamics and reduces the protective effect during extreme weather events. In short, it represents an increase in climate risks.”, said the general coordinator of MapBiomas, Tasso Azevedo.
Read more:
Brazilian territory in numbers
Read other highlights from the MapBiomas report:
- today, 64.5% of Brazilian territory is covered by native vegetationcompared to 76% in 1985;
- in the last 39 years, the pasture area has expanded by 79%or 72.5 million hectares, and agriculture grew 228%, or an increase of 42.4 million hectares;
- agriculture and livestock farming increased from 28% to 47% in the Cerrado; from 28% to 45% in the Pampa; from 3% to 16% in the Amazon; from 5% to 17% in the Pantanal; from 28% to 38% in the Caatinga; and from 63% to 65% in the Atlantic Forest;
- in 1985, 48% of municipalities had a predominance of agriculture; while in 2023, this predominance reached 60% of municipalities;
- in total area, The Amazon and Cerrado are the biomes that have lost the most native vegetation in the period. In the Amazon, there were 55 million hectares, or a reduction of 14% in the last 39 years;
- therefore, The Brazilian Amazon currently has 81% of its territory covered by forests and native vegetationwhich puts it very close to the margin estimated by scientists for its point of no return, of 80% to 75% of native vegetation;
- in the Cerrado, 38 million hectares of native vegetation were cleared from 1985 to 2023a drop of 27%;
- nin the Pantanal, the sharpest reduction was in the water surfacewhich increased from 21% in 1985 to 4% in 2023. As a consequence, the areas of herbaceous and shrub vegetation increased from 36% in 1985 to 50% of the biome in 2023;
- between the 26 States and the Federal District, Rio de Janeiro was the only one that recorded an increase in native vegetation in the period evaluated: it went from 30% to 32% of its territory. The other locations saw a reduction, the most significant being in Rondônia (from 93% in 1985 to 59% in 2023), Maranhão (from 88% to 61%), Mato Grosso (from 87% to 60%) and Tocantins (from 85% to 61%);
- The states with the highest proportion of native vegetation are Amapá (95%), Amazonas (95%) and Roraima (93%). The states with the lowest proportion of native vegetation are Sergipe (20%), São Paulo (22%) and Alagoas (23%).
#Brazil #lost #natural #areas #MapBiomas
Leave a Reply