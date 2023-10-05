Experts interviewed by Poder360 mention “generic” programs and “structural challenges” in the area of ​​public security

Brazil had 9 plans public security in recent 23 years. There has been at least 1 program in every government since the former president’s terms Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) until the current government of the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

None of the plans brought the expected effects in combating crime in the country. This is the assessment of Rafael Alcadipani, teacher at FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas) and member of the FBSP (Brazilian Public Security Forum). “We realize that these plans are announced, they are put in place, but, in reality, the effect in practice is very small”he said.

Alcadipani cites 2 main reasons for the failure of programs:

lack of continuity between governments;

formulation of generic policies for the area.

“The federation has to be an articulator, it needs to articulate with the States in a well-structured way and, politically, in Brazil, this is very difficult to happen. All this fighting, this political discussion comes in and ends up not resolving the problems.”he stated.

For Carolina Ricardo, executive director of Sou da Paz Institutethe development of security plans has depended, over the years, on the “commitment of the president of the occasion to the theme” and a Minister of Justice “strong”.

“I don’t think it’s possible to say that they failed, but I think they were very dependent on prioritizing the situation and the crises that ended up causing them. And crises are not good advisors, they make you act and, often, you end up repeating more of the same”he stated.

Carolina mentioned what she called “structural challenge” in coordination and governance in Brazilian public security. He said that the government often sees itself as little responsible for the area: “The federal government has a role in inducing policy through the transfer of resources, suggesting themes and agendas and actions that the States should take”.

This is because, according to Walkiria Zambrzycki, researcher at the Crisp (Center for Criminology and Public Security Studies) of the UFMGthe Constitution makes state governments take the lead in the agenda by assigning the main competence and responsibility for public security to the States.

“And on the other hand, the federal government has always, since the Fernando Henrique Cardoso government, been very absent and timid in strategies”, he said. She stated that the federal government’s failure is concentrated “to create instances of communication and dialogue with state governments”.

“Often, the national plans promoted by the federal government represent a set of ideas, but which find it very difficult to be observed in their day-to-day implementation there, especially in dialogue with state governments. […] This challenge of organizing what the 27 state governments need and how to deal with crime rates for each of these states still remains. It is a challenge that the federal government has not been able to solve perfectly”he said.

FLÁVIO DINO PROGRAM

On Monday (2.Oct), the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dino, announced the investment of R$900 million in Enfoc (National Program to Combat Criminal Organizations). The measures were announced after cases of violence in Rio de Janeiro and Bahia.

The program is part of the PAS (Security Action Program), launched by the Lula government in July 2023. Here is the full presentation (PDF – 50 kB). It will be implemented gradually until 2026. It will have 5 axes of action:

institutional and informational integration;

increasing the efficiency of police agencies;

ports, airports, borders and currencies;

increasing the efficiency of the Criminal Justice system;

cooperation between entities.

According to Dino, the National Program to Combat Criminal Organizations has “about 80 pages” and was built over 3 months. The government informed that details of the plan will be presented within 60 days.

Here’s what the experts said about Dino’s plan:

Walkiria Zambrzycki researcher at the Center for Criminology and Public Security Studies at UFMG – stated that the strategy to combat organized crime must be analyzed carefully because the country’s history shows that there is a need for a balance between prevention actions and crime repression actions: “Looking at criminal factions only from the perspective of repression tends not to have such positive results or in some way tends to reproduce the data numbers that we have in Brazil” ;

Carolina Ricardo executive director of Sou da Paz Institute – considered Enfoc a “initial step” that needs to be deepened. “What was presented is something quite generic. The 5 structuring axes seem good to me […] It seems that there is a lack of a little more detailed strategy for the investigative question” ;

– considered Enfoc a that needs to be deepened. […] ; Rafael Alcadipaniprofessor at FGV and member of the FBSP – said that the Lula’s government program repeats what he signaled to be a problem in relation to other policies: “It’s very generic […] Now, what we don’t know is how this will be done in practice” . He said, however, that “it seems that the government has finally decided to deal with the issue of organized crime”.

O Power360 contacted the Ministry of Justice and Public Security to check if the document is available. The government responded that the full text will not be released by “This is strategic security planning to combat criminal organizations”.

HISTORIC

In 2000, then president Fernando Henrique Cardoso launched the PNSP (National Public Security Plan) in his second term. Here’s the complete of the program (PDF – 546 kB).

According to the document, the policy sought “improve the Brazilian public security system”.

“The actions proposed below bring together States and municipalities, and especially large urban centers that have high crime rates, around strategies that lead to drastically reduce the rates of robberies, homicides and other serious violations of the person”says the program.

The document was structured into 4 chapters:

actions under the exclusive jurisdiction of the federal government;

measures with support from the federal government;

legislative and regulatory reinforcement;

measures to improve the National Public Security System.

“The federal government is aware that there are no miracle solutions to combat violence. Our desire, with this plan, is to bring together efforts in the areas of public security that provide immediate improvements in citizen security, as well as the promotion of intervention initiatives in the multiple and complex causes that are linked to the phenomenon of crime”he stated.

In 2004, the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) launched Pronasci (National Public Security with Citizenship Program). Here’s the complete of the program (PDF – 932 kB).

The document had the following points as priorities:

training and development of public security professionals;

restructuring of the penitentiary system;

combating police corruption and community involvement in preventing violence.

were invested R$6.707 billion in total and, among the goals of the program, was the reduction in the number of homicides from 29 per 100 thousand inhabitants to 12 homicides per 100 thousand inhabitants in 4 years.

The president Dilma Rousseff (PT) closed Pronasci and announced a plan in each of its 2 terms:

Safer Brazil Program in 2012;

PNRH (National Homicide Reduction Program), in 2015 – it was interrupted by the impeachment process, in 2016, before being launched.

“During the Dilma government, we observed that the federal government was actually very timid to some extent, even absent in thinking about strategies and actions for public security. These are very specific actions”said the Crisp researcher.

In the same year that he took office, in 2016, the former president Michel Temer (MDB) announced the formulation of the National Public Security Plan. Here’s the complete of the program (PDF – 1 MB).

Temer was also responsible for sanctioning, in June 2018, the law 13,675which established the Suspension (Single Public Security System) and created the basis for the National Public Security and Social Defense Plan and Policy. The program brought reduction in homicides and other lethal violent crimes as the first objective of the program. Here’s the complete of the plan (PDF – 2 MB).

In 2021, Bolsonaro and the then Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, launched the National Plan for Public Security and Social Defense (2021-2030). Here’s the complete of the program (PDF – 3 MB).

Among the goals, he set reduction of the national homicide rate to below 16 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants by 2030.

According to the document, there was a need to review Temer’s program because “weaknesses in control bodies” for implementing the policy.

“The National Plan for Public Security and Social Defense 2021-2030 provides for a governance system composed of leadership, strategy and control mechanisms, through a Strategic Governance Committee, aiming to evaluate, direct and monitor the management and conduct of policy public, according to federal government guidelines.”