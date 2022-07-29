Infections are recorded in the city of São Paulo; State is the one with the highest incidence of the disease in the country

The SMS (Municipal Health Department) of the city of São Paulo reported on Thursday (29.Jul.2022) that it had registered 3 cases of monkeypox in children. According to the agency, all are being monitored and there are no signs of aggravation of the disease.

THE WHO (World Health Organization) declared global emergency for monkeypox on July 23. In a note, the SMS of the capital of São Paulo said that, “With the new international reality, efforts are being made to increase coordination between countries and strengthen active search mechanisms, with the aim of implementing measures that help contain the circulation of the virus.”.

According to the statement, “since the first WHO alerts for the disease, SMS has instituted protocols for the entire public and private network for the care of suspected cases. The body has the entire service, diagnosis and monitoring operation in full operation”.

São Paulo is the state with the highest incidence of monkeypox. According to the latest bulletin from the Ministry of Health, on Wednesday (27.Jul), there are 744 confirmed cases and 248 suspected. In Brazil, there are 978 confirmed infections and 544 suspected.

The WHO classified on Tuesday (July 26) the disease as “very worrying for countries like Brazil”. In interview with journaliststhe agency’s technical leader for the disease, Rosamund Lewis, said that Brazil is “reporting a significantly large number of cases [da varíola]”.

THE anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) announced on wednesday to creation of the Emergency Technical Committee monkeypox (The monkey pox). According to the agency, members of the agency’s technical areas will work together with health professionals and the scientific community.

The goal is “accelerate the development and actions involving clinical research and authorization of medicines and vaccines”.

Since May, the world has faced the biggest outbreak of the virus outside of Africa. Poder360 prepared a report explaining monkeypox. Read here. Read the symptoms, ways of transmission, prevention and treatment:

Learn more about the disease in this reportage of Power 360.