President states that the country has been inserted again into international geopolitics; spoke to the press after the G20 summit in New Delhi

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Monday (September 11, 2023) that Brazil was “replaced in the world” and that was your “1st task” upon assuming the current mandate. “I, with this trip I took here, and one I’m going to take next week, where I’m going to the G77, in Cuba, and from there I’m going to the United States, then I have another meeting, with the African Union, possibly in beginning of January, then Brazil was placed back in the world. That was my 1st task. Replace Brazil in international geopolitics.” The Chief Executive gave an interview to the press after the G20 summit, held in New Delhi, the capital of India.