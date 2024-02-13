Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/13/2024 – 12:53

Brazil has already recorded 75 deaths caused by the dengue virus this year, and there are another 340 deaths under investigation, according to the Ministry of Health's Arbovirus Monitoring Panel. Between January and February, the country has already registered 512,000 infected by the disease throughout the national territory.

According to data released by the Health Ministry, the highest incidence of cases has occurred, so far, in women, who represent 54.9% of cases, compared to 45.1% in men. The last update of the survey is from Monday, 12th.

In total numbers of cases, the State of Minas Gerais currently has the highest coefficient of probable infections in the country, with 171 thousand probable infections, followed by São Paulo, with 83 thousand, and Paraná, with 55 thousand.

Also according to the ministry's panel, when evaluating cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, the Federal District has the highest incidence rate, with 2.2 thousand cases per 100 thousand, followed by Minas, with 836 per hundred thousand, and Acre , with 582 cases per hundred thousand.

In the same period, the country also had 29 thousand probable cases of chikungunya, of which four deaths were confirmed and 31 are in the investigation phase.

There were also 341 positive cases of Zika, with no associated deaths, according to the monitoring panel.

How to protect yourself?

The best way to prevent dengue transmission is to combat mosquito proliferation Aedes aegypti.

To do this, the important thing is to eliminate possible water storage locations:

– Keep the water box closed;

– Keep barrels and water barrels covered;

– Wash the tanks used to store water weekly with a brush and soap;

– Fill the plant dishes to the brim with sand;

– Place any unused object that can accumulate water in the trash;

– Place rubbish in plastic bags and keep the bin tightly closed;

– Keep gutters clean;

– Do not leave water accumulated on the slab.

What are the symptoms?

– High fever;

– Pain in the body and joints;

– Pain behind the eyes;

– Malaise;

– Headache;

– Red spots on the body.