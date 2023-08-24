3.3 billion imported products worth up to US$50 entered Brazil from January to July; 1.3 billion came from China

In the first 7 months of this year alone, Brazil has already imported 232 million pairs of socks and tights. In all, 3.3 billion products worth up to US$ 50 were brought to the country – an increase of 11.4% compared to the same period in 2022.

Most (43%) of imported items originate in China, which offers products, mainly online, at lower prices than those found in Brazilian stores. The Asian country exported 1.3 billion products to Brazil this year (read the ranking of countries below).

The data are from the survey carried out by the CNC (National Confederation of Goods, Services and Tourism) released this Wednesday (23.Aug.2023). Here’s the full (336 KB).

The information was compiled from data from the MDIC (Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services). 10,000 varieties of products that entered Brazil from 145 countries were analyzed.

Other items such as backpacks (82 million), toys (48 million) and lamps (46 million) are also at the top of the import list. Read below the most imported products to Brazil until July 2023:

Data show that the imported products that recorded the highest increases in entry into the country compared to the first 7 months of 2022 were: mechanical pencils (+220%), toys (+195%), umbrellas (+172%), lamps (+111%) and women’s shirts (+67%).

For the confederation, the growing import of foreign products is a reflection of Brazil’s high tax burden, “especially considering the differentiated tax treatment for orders whose unit value does not exceed US$ 50”.

Currently, imported items that do not exceed the price of US$50 are not subject to taxation, if they follow the norms of the new government program, the Conforming Remittance.

In a statement, the CNC states that “The invasion of Chinese products in the Brazilian market is also a reality in several other economies in the world”.

“In Brazil, underreporting of prices is a common practice of foreign companies that sell products to the final consumer in Brazil through e-commerce, taking advantage of the import tax exemption on shipments to individuals”says the confederation.

WHERE DO THE PRODUCTS COME FROM?

China leads by a wide margin in the ranking of exports. About 1.3 billion products came from the Asian country. Next is Brazil’s neighbor, Paraguay, with 296.2 million imported items.

Uruguay occupies 3rd place in the number of items sold to Brazil that do not exceed US$ 50, however, it is the country that showed the highest percentage growth in its sales, with an increase of 46.7% from January to July 2023 in relation to to the first 7 months 2022.

According to the CNC, China, Argentina and Paraguay were the main exporters of low-value consumer goods, accounting for 59% of total imports.

Multinational selling sites such as Shein and Aliexpress are some of the most famous. Both have Chinese origin and are widely used in Brazil.

THE SHIPMENT ACCORDING

The rule that allows foreign companies to export products worth up to US$50 to Brazil without paying federal taxes has been in effect since August 1st. The measure, called Conforming Remittance, will impact public accounts by BRL 35 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to the Revenue.

In April, before the launch of Conforming Remittance, the government wanted to implement the end of the tax exemption for imported items of up to US$ 50. The measure had negative repercussions and the government backtracked.

The action, which came into effect recently, will have a zero rate for foreign companies, which, according to national companies, will result in a competitive advantage over companies headquartered in Brazil.

In practice, the Brazilian consumer will be able to buy international products at cheaper prices from several countries. As the CNC survey shows, the favorite origin of products is China.

The buyer will have to register with the Federal Revenue to carry out the operation, as well as companies from abroad. This procedure will allow the person to receive the shipment directly at home.

WHAT CHANGES?

The limit value of US$ 50 includes the 17% ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services), insurance and freight costs. Here’s the full of the concierge (67 KB).

Currently, import tax is 60% of the purchase price. In order for there to be exemption, companies will have to adhere to the Federal Revenue Compliance Program.

For Robinson Barreirinha, special secretary of the Federal Revenue Service, Remessa Segundo helps the country to have information about what is entering the country, where it is coming from and who is buying it. “We came from a situation without information (…) Without declaration we don’t have that. And it is this step that we are advancing very quickly.”he says.

The company that does not enroll in the system continues to be charged the tax. The goal is to regularize and have more control over operations. For example, under the program, a purchase of a $50 product pays state tax only. According to Barreirinha, some platforms have already applied for admission to the program.