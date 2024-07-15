Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/15/2024 – 11:38

A study by the Movimento Pessoas à Frente identified 7,901 mayors and former mayors convicted of administrative misconduct since 1995, which represents 33% of the 23,800 punished under the 1992 law, which was amended in 2021 by the National Congress.

Subsequently, 1,156 council members (5%) were also subject to legal action based on the legislation, “confirming that the primary focus of this type of action is the municipal sphere,” according to the survey conducted by Fernanda Cardoso de Almeida Dias da Rocha, Vera Monteiro and Luis Pedro Polesi de Castro. Administrative misconduct occurs when a public official acts with the intention of illicitly enriching themselves, causing harm to the public treasury or violating the principles of public administration.

Municipal secretaries appear in third place with 895 (4%) convicted. Next, with 1% each, come advisors (264 people), police officers (224), teachers (156) and deputy mayors and former deputy mayors (130). The survey shows that it was not possible to identify the position of 8,788 people (37% of the total) and others account for 4,297 cases (18%).

According to the study, the first conviction (final and binding, that is, without the possibility of further appeal) occurred in 1995. From 2000 onwards, the final punishments increased each year (with exceptions in 2012 and 2013).

The peak occurred in 2019, when 2,494 people were convicted of administrative misconduct. In 2018, another 2,302 cases of this type were finalized. According to the data, 2018 and 2019 were the only years with more than 2,000 cases of final convictions.

Since 1995, damage to the public treasury, or loss to public coffers, has been the most common reason for public officials to be convicted, according to the survey. In total, 6,564 cases (27.6% of the total) occurred in almost two decades. Violation of administrative principles comes next with 6,036 convictions (25.3%).

In the 2021 modification of the legislation, the Public Prosecutor’s Office is required to prove the intent, the actual intention, of the public agent to act against public assets. In popular terms, this means “conclusive proof” that leaves no doubt about the improper action. The modification has been criticized by most judges and prosecutors, who classify the changes as beneficial to those who go against the grain in public action.

Vera Monteiro, a lawyer and professor of administrative law at Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV) and Sociedade Brasileira de Direito Público, and one of the authors of the study, believes that the changes to the Administrative Misconduct Act required prosecutors and attorneys to take more qualified action in investigating the facts. “The big question we had was: has the Public Prosecutor’s Office managed to improve its ability to file lawsuits? The actions of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which were previously generic, and there was fear, a lack of pens, and an aversion to risk, the law was changed to require the Public Prosecutor’s Office to provide more evidence when filing lawsuits for misconduct,” she stated.

The research also points to a need for greater transparency in the actions of Public Prosecutors, according to Vera, who has a PhD from the University of São Paulo (USP). “This shows that with the new law, Public Prosecutors have undoubtedly reduced their persecutory actions based on the law on misconduct. This is a fact. They have possibly reduced their persecution because the new law requires more evidence, which is not easy. However, we cannot know whether Public Prosecutors have managed to organize themselves to improve their persecutory methods, which is what we hope for,” she said.