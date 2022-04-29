Saúde recorded 94,345 cases from April 23 to 29; was an increase of 2,950 diagnoses compared to the previous week

Brazil recorded 185 deaths from covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health this Friday (29.Apr.2022). In all, there are 663,410 victims of the disease in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were also 14,122 new cases of covid-19 recorded in the same period. In total, the country has 30,433,042 confirmed diagnoses. In one week, 94,345 cases were confirmed.

On Thursday (28.Apr.2022), Rondônia confirmed 7,204 deaths from covid since the beginning of the pandemic, but this Friday, the number recorded by the state is 7,203.

According to the ministry, Mato Grosso do Sul continues without updating the daily death data for the 3rd consecutive day.

Read here how and from where Power 360 get data about coronavirus. The daily records of deaths do not refer to the dates of deaths, but to the day the death was reported to the Ministry of Health.

AVERAGE OF DEATH AND CASES

To explain the situation of the pandemic, the Power 360 uses the 7-day average as a metric. The indicator shows that the average number of deaths in Brazil is 122.

The curve shows a stability trend with a variation of 9% in relation to two weeks ago.

It is considered that there is an uptrend when the variation of the curve in the comparison with 14 days before is equal to or greater than 15%. The movement is downward when the difference is equal to or less than -15%. There is stability when the oscillation is in the range of 15% to -15%.

The moving average of cases indicates 13,478 records per day. The data shows a downward trend with a change of -37% from two weeks earlier.

PROPORTIONAL DEATH

Brazil records 3,110 deaths per million inhabitants. There are 11 states and the Federal District with more than 3,000 deaths per million. The worst situation is that of Rio de Janeiro, which has 4,205 victims per million.

The rates consider the number of deaths confirmed by the Ministry of Health and the population estimate from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) for the year 2021 in each unit of the Federation.