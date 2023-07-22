Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/21/2023 – 7:23 pm Share

The number of court-supervised reorganizations in Brazil reached 593 requests in the first half of this year – an increase of 52.1% compared to the same period in 2022. This is the highest volume in three years, according to data from Serasa Experian. The tendency is for this number to continue growing even if there is a loosening of the Central Bank’s monetary policy.

The period was marked by requests for judicial recovery with billionaire debts, as happened with Americanas, Light, Oi, Grupo Petrópolis, Raiola, Nexpre and Avibrás, which add up to debts of more than R$ 100 billion. The result is a reflection of a scenario in which companies had to live with both the end of government programs during the pandemic and the maturity of debts renegotiated in the past by banks with high interest rates (Selic of 13.75%, the highest since 2017).

Negotiations with banks hardened at the beginning of this year, not only due to the Americanas case, but also to the cost of loans, estimated by analysts at around 19% per year. This threw several companies into the legal sphere to keep their businesses.

In the view of Luiz Rabi, chief economist at Serasa Experian, the increase in corporate debt is the result of the macroeconomic scenario and the rapid rise in interest rates from 2% to 13.75% per year, which not only made corporate credit more expensive, but also caused investors to flee the Stock Exchange.

The service sector suffered the most. Around 44% of orders in the first half were from this segment. “It is the main area where most cases of judicial recovery have been taking place, not least because it has been the most affected by the pandemic”, says Rabi.

The number of company bankruptcies also reached the highest level since 2019, reaching 546 in the first half of this year. According to Serasa, the most affected sectors were, respectively, services (220), industry (172) and commerce (150). Among bankruptcies, most were micro and small companies (303), then medium companies (129) and, finally, large companies (114).

According to experts consulted by the Estadão, the peak of requests for protection from Justice and bankruptcies should be in 2023, with the prospect of improvement in the coming year. “Interest rose very quickly and companies had cash fat to burn, which bought them some time. Judicial recovery is a tool used only when there is no other”, says the senior executive director of FTI Consulting, Luciano Lindemann.

Improvement

With advances in the economy linked to controlling inflation, the Central Bank signaling the fall in interest rates and the approval of the tax reform in the Chamber, the business environment tends to improve in the country from this second half onwards.

Rabi, from Serasa, says that companies’ indebtedness began with consumer defaults, followed by an increase in the cost of financing and the difficulty of rolling over debts. However, this is changing. “We are at the level of 6.5 million companies in default since February. It is a high level, but one that has been stabilizing”, he says.

Although the scenario is improving, a survey by FTI Consulting points out that Brazilian companies listed on the stock exchange have debts of BRL 100 billion due in 2024 – which could mean a new peak in recoveries if interest rates do not fall.

“We still see a rebound effect from the period of the covid-19 pandemic, when the market had excess liquidity and many uncertainties. The companies have pushed the negotiations forward and are now hitting a wall,” said FTI Consulting Senior Executive Director Renato Boranga.