British non-profit organization Index on Censorship (“Indice da Censura”, in free translation), which has existed for 51 years, published a new global ranking of the state of freedom of expression this Wednesday (25). The report takes into account the period until the end of 2021. Among 174 countries, Brazil occupies the 90th position, that is, it is in the most authoritarian half among the evaluated nations, being classified as “reduced”, which corresponds to a grade of 6 in the classification that goes from “open” (1) to “closed” (10) — the higher the score, the worse the state of freedom. The country was considered “partially restricted” (grade 7) in press freedom and “partially reduced” (grade 4) in online freedom.

Nicaragua, a dictatorship in Central America, is the eighth worst country in terms of censorship, better only than North Korea (168th), Saudi Arabia, South Sudan, Syria, Turkmenistan, United Arab Emirates and Yemen. The dictatorship of Daniel Ortega, therefore, has the worst result in all of the Americas. Five places above Nicaragua is Cuba, followed by China. Venezuela does better than all three countries but, at 137th, is nearly below 80% of countries.

The NGO, in partnership with John Moores University in Liverpool, considered 178 factors divided into three axes: freedom of the press, academic freedom and digital freedom (on the Internet). To carry out the analysis, she relies on sources such as the World Press Freedom Index compiled by Reporters Without Borders (an international organization of French origin). So, the Index it actually makes four different listings, counting the general freedom of expression.

One of the factors taken into account is how journalists are treated. In 2021, 45 of them were killed, 302 were arrested. “The number of journalists behind bars was the highest ever recorded, with China remaining the worst imprisoner of journalists in the world for the third consecutive year”, says the NGO, which is also concerned about the increase in control of social networks even in countries democratic.

As for freedom of the press, Brazil does worse, in 104th position. On digital freedom, it gets better, ranking 68th. The position in academic freedom is identical to the overall position, at 90th place. Nicaragua was classified as a closed country (score 10) in the general index and in two of the specific indices, except for the digital item, where it received a score of 9 (“highly restricted”).

The best result among Latin countries was Costa Rica, in 16th position overall, with the best possible score in all rankings, except for freedom of the press, where it was classified as “significantly open” (score 2). The country also does well in happiness rankings.

Many countries were tied with the same scores in the four rankings. With a maximum score of 1 in all, as the most respectful of freedom of expression, were Australia, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland.

Countries classified as closed in the four rankings were Belarus, Myanmar, Cuba, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Laos, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, South Sudan, Syria, Turkmenistan and United Arab Emirates.

The report is a pilot project, with methods not used before, so there is no basis for direct comparison with previous periods. “The launch of the new index is a landmark moment for how we track free expression around the world,” said Ruth Anderson, executive director of the Index on Censorship.

His own country, the United Kingdom, earned a score of 3 for “partially open” in all four rankings. She attributes the result to the new Online Security Law, which points to “steps backwards in a country that for a long time saw itself as a bastion of freedom of expression”. There are other legal frameworks, such as the Communications Act 2003, which defines as illegal “the use of the electronic public communications network to cause unnecessary annoyance, inconvenience or anxiety”.

the british newspaper The Times estimated that more than 3300 people were arrested for expression on the Internet in 2016 alone, an increase of nearly 50% over the previous two years. The United States achieved the same result as the United Kingdom, except for academic freedom, where it received a score of 4, “partially reduced”.