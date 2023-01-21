Economist said that the topic is of interest to the world and Brazil can take advantage of it

Economist Luiz Gonzaga Belluzo said that Brazil has a privileged position on the environment in the world. He stated that the theme is “the universal question today” and that the country needs to recover the idea of ​​planning ecological projects.

The analyst defends that the government should put together projects in a competent manner, without wasting money, which can attract external private financing. He stated that the articulation has to be made with national and international public banks.

For Belluzo, Brazil needs to plan an advance in the environmental area that also includes the inclusion of technological advances in the country. “We first have to get rid of this mi-mi-mi that we need to be careful with spending. Yes, you need to be careful with expenses, especially to meet the needs of the population and make this energy transition successful”said the economist.

He defended that there is a consensus in the country that it is necessary to invest in the theme. “All public and private agents are interested in mobilizing. And Brazil is fundamental“, said.

He stated that the energy transition is important. For him, there are negotiating instruments in the world that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) could be used to increase the importance of Brazil internationally.

Belluzo is a professor at IE (Institute of Economics) at Unicamp (State University of Campinas). He and the neuroscientist Miguel Nicolelis participated in live of Grupo Prerogativas held this Saturday (17.jan.2023) a debate on the green economy, the covid-19 pandemic, science and education. Watch (1h36min):

ECONOMY

Belluzo made a comparison of the tax rules of the United States with the Brazilian ones. He stated that there is a debt ceiling in the US. And when the stock approaches the limit, the country “go up to the roof”.

“If you’re going to run the debt ceiling, you’re going to cripple the US government completely. You will cause an unprecedented crisis. Every time you approached the debt ceiling, Congress was called in and voted to raise the ceiling to prevent you from having those consequences. This is very important”, he stated.

The spending cap in Brazil was created in 2016 to prevent public spending from exceeding inflation for 20 years. Despite this, there have been loopholes in the law in recent years and in 2023. The estimate is a break of R$ 1 trillion since the enactment of the measure.

He stated that Brazil is more protected by international reserves, while Argentina is always “popping” in one crisis after another.

They discussed the health situation of indigenous Yanomami children in Roraima. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) went to the State to act against young people’s malnutrition.

Belluzo said that malnutrition in Roraima is due to the nature of economic thinking that is not restricted to the Yanomami. “What did the rich in rich countries say? […] Confess that their enrichment is excessive and at the cost of people’s lives. […] On here [no Brasil] do not. The discussion is focused on the condition whether the State can spend more or spend less”, he criticized.

He declared that there are problems in the way of thinking of the “mainstream economist”. “How are you going to convince a conventional economist that it is better for him to serve the population and use the prerogatives that were created by capitalism itself to be able to serve the people: vaccination, the Yanomami, those who are in a precarious situation?”, he asked.

According to him, the problems need to be presented in a way “shocking”, because there is an enormous capacity for production and scientific creation that is not mobilized in favor of people.

“This is a human shame. No one can accept such a thing. When you look at production capacity, generation of values, in a modern economy like this one, you cannot accept the fact that there are people dying of hunger“, said.

Belluzo wrote a book called “The scarcity of plenty” which deals with the ability to serve populations with economic rules that prevent this service.

PUBLIC HEALTH

Miguel Nicolelis, neuroscientist and professor, disapproved of the government’s public health management Jair Bolsonaro (PL). He said that there was a record loss of indigenous people in the world during the period of the covid-19 pandemic. The data is hard to come by, he said. He declared that mankind created “mental abstractions”, such as money, which have become more important than human life itself.

“The damage created in ecosystems in the climate that are generating, not only the coronavirus, but a series of other pandemics that will emerge over the next few years, the next few decades,” he said.

He leads a group of researchers at Duke University in Durham, in the United States. He stated that the scientific community conducts a number of studies that link interconnections “multidimensional” that led to pandemics, such as the coronavirus.

“If we didn’t have certain pristine environments in Asia, Africa and South America, we wouldn’t have contact with either the hosts or these viruses.”declared Nicolelis.

He stated that, as the world deforests more of the environment, humans are faced with infectious agents that are not known. “Despite the fact that we are living in the world and in the most developed moment of medicine, we still probably lost more than 20 million in the pandemic, because, the official numbers of 7 million dead, forget it. It is underreported”defended the neuroscientist.

The neuroscientist stated that Brazil needs to invest in the biomedical industry and health services. He said that it is necessary to have a project and a directional matrix.

“Brazil kicks itself in the stomach. Shoot yourself in the foot for not devising a coherent plan that takes advantage of its potential. We could have come out of this pandemic much better.”, declared Nicolelis. “What we called the government never imagined coordinating all this to avoid 700,000 deaths in Brazil”, he completed.

DAVOS INEFFECTIVENESS

The finance ministers, Fernando Haddadand the Environment, Marina Silvawent to Davos, Switzerland, to participate in the World Economic Forum.

Nicolelis said he went to lecture “one time” and that the event was “absolutely useless” is that “it’s useless”. “It’s a deck. Guys drink, eat well, hug each other, say they are great, wonderful, say they are going to save the world. And absolutely nothing happens. I don’t even know why we go to Davos”said.

Belluzzo said that he was in Davos in the 1990s and that he confirms Nicolelis’ position. “It’s a rich people’s party”he emphasized.

JANUARY 8

Economist Luiz Gonzaga Belluzo said that the acts of January 8 have a “mark”typical of mass societies”. He stated that social networks are a means of expression that have become a “control mechanism”.

“People have not yet appreciated the role that these social networks are playing in the degradation of the human condition. Indeed, what should be a liberating thing […]you turned it into a control mechanism”, said the economist.