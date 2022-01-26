BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil recorded a deficit of US$28.110 billion in current transactions in 2021, according to data released by the Central Bank on Wednesday, which represents a worsening in relation to the previous year, when the balance turned negative. at 24.492 billion dollars.

The result of the deficit accumulated in 12 months, slightly above the deficit of 30 billion dollars projected in December by the BC, is equivalent to 1.75% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), compared to 1.69% in 2020.

According to the data, direct investments in the country (IDP) totaled 46.441 billion dollars, the second worst balance in 12 years, better only than that observed in 2020 (37.786 billion dollars).

The data was impacted by a negative PPI in December, the worst for all months in the series started in 1995. There was an outflow of 3.935 billion dollars in the month, compared to expectations in the market of an inflow of 3.1 billion dollars.

Among the highlights of the year, spending by Brazilians on travel abroad was at the lowest level in 16 years, totaling US$5.250 billion. The figure is even lower than that of 2020 ($5.394 billion), a year marked by strong restrictions on the movement of people between countries due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In current transactions, the 2021 result was driven by the deficit of US$50.471 billion in the primary account, compared to a negative figure of US$38.264 billion in the previous year. There was a deficit of 17.114 billion dollars in the service account and a surplus of 36.181 billion dollars in the trade balance.

DECEMBER

In December 2021, there was a deficit of 5.891 billion dollars in current transactions. The result came in better than the $6.5 billion deficit expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

In the month, the trade balance surplus was 2.672 billion dollars, higher than the deficit of 1.939 billion dollars in the same month last year.

In addition, the deficit in the primary income account stood at 6.913 billion dollars, while the shortfall in the service account totaled 1.928 billion dollars.

For the month of January, the BC projected a current account deficit of US$8.4 billion and a PDI of US$3.2 billion.

Until the 21st of this month, the foreign exchange flow was negative at 1.179 billion dollars, the BC also said.

(By Bernardo Caram)

