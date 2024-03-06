Transport, oil and gas sectors have the biggest discounts at historical levels

Brazil is attractive, with a discount premium in relation to historical levels, and undervalued in several metrics. This is how Itaú BBA is assessed, which released a report to customers and the market on the topic this week. The discount is 34% in relation to emerging markets, with the historical average being 8%.

In addition to the price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 8.1x, a 19% discount compared to history, analysts indicated a difference in above-average yields compared to 10-year nominal rates (1.9%) when compared to its historical level (0.3%).

Furthermore, the 12-month forward multiple (P/E) of the Ibovespaexcluding Petrobras and Vale, would indicate that the index remains at a discount, trading at 10x, “which is close to one standard deviation below the historical average”according to the document.

Itaú BBA also says that 85% of shares are being traded at a discount in relation to historical levels, with the transport and Petroleum and gas with the biggest discounts on historical levels.

Value stocks would be more prominent in terms of discounts, while growth and inflation-indexed theses go in the other direction. Thus, among the shares with a high discount, Itaú BBA mentions Prio, Randon, Localiza, Hypera, Direcional, Vivara and Suzano.

With information from the news agency Investing Brazil.