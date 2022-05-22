The Ministry of Health confirmed this Sunday (May 22, 2022) 99 deaths from covid-19 registered in Brazil in the last 24 hours. In all, there are 665,627 victims of the disease in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 12,613 new cases of covid-19 in the same period. In total, the country 30,791,220 confirmed diagnoses.

According to the folder, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Mato Grosso, Distrito Federal, Maranhão, Tocantins and Roraima did not update the data. Mato Grosso do Sul did not update the death toll.

Read here how and where Poder360 obtains data on the coronavirus. The daily records of deaths do not refer to the dates of deaths, but to the day the death was reported to the Ministry of Health.

AVERAGE OF DEATH AND CASES

To explain the situation of the pandemic, Poder360 uses the 7-day average as a metric. The indicator shows that the average number of deaths in Brazil is 101. The curve shows a trend towards stability with a variation of 13% in relation to two weeks ago.

It is considered that there is an uptrend when the variation of the curve in the comparison with 14 days before is greater than 15%. The movement is downward when the difference is less than -15%. There is stability when the oscillation is in the range of 15% to -15%.

The moving average of cases indicates 12,613 records on the day. The data shows a steady trend with a -12% change from two weeks earlier.

PROPORTIONAL DEATH

Brazil records 3,120 deaths per million inhabitants. There are 11 states and the Federal District with more than 3,000 deaths per million. The worst situation is that of Rio de Janeiro, which has 4,222 victims per million.

The rates consider the number of deaths confirmed by the Ministry of Health and the population estimate from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) for the year 2021 in each unit of the Federation.

EMERGENCY COMES TO END

Espin (Public Health Emergency of National Importance) expired this Sunday for covid-19 in Brazil. It lasted for 2 years and 3 months.

The act was announced by the Minister of Health Marcelo Queiroga on April 22 and established a period of 30 days for the end of the measure.

The change could cause rules linked to the validity of Espin to lose their validity, which could affect emergency authorizations made by Anvisa for vaccines and medicines against covid-19, such as CoronaVac, and even public purchases.

However, the Ministry of Health asked the regulatory agency to maintain the authorization for at least 1 more year.