Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/10/2023 – 8:00

A video where a man narrates the territorial dispute between different pharmacies on a street in Brasília has gone viral. In it, it is possible to see units from competing chains, one next to the other, competing for customers in a region known as Rua das Farmácias.

The discussion raised by the boy caused other users to comment that they have seen a similar situation in their cities. But, after all, why are there so many pharmacies in the country?

The answer comes from different factors, such as the growth of the sector itself – driven by large chains – and the increasingly sophisticated use of data intelligence to open new units.

With the numbers in hand, companies know whether it makes sense to open a new pharmacy alongside competitors, in a location with great customer potential, instead of investing in a region with no units, but without a considerable presence of consumers.

Changes in consumer habits, with pharmacies functioning as points of sale for convenience, testing points and delivery centers for online orders are also part of the equation.

According to data from the Federal Pharmacy Council (CFF), there are around 90 thousand establishments in the country, compared to 55 thousand in 2003. Growth is 63% in 20 years. The numbers consider pharmacies with active registration with the body, a legal requirement for them to operate.

Large chains have jumped in market share since 2000

Part of the sector’s growth can be credited to the advancement of pharmacy chains.

With a strong presence in large cities, they have had a growth of around 230% in market share, since the beginning of the 2000s until now.

At that time, they were responsible for 15% of sales, and today they reach more than 50%. This in a context where they have only 15% of the points of sale in the country. The data are from the Brazilian Association of Pharmacy and Drugstore Chains (Abrafarma).

“There are several factors that explain this growth. More stock, infrastructure, personalization and modern marketing, which includes sales via the app and website, are some of them”, says Sergio Mena Barreto, CEO of Abrafarma.

The association brings together networks such as Raia Drogasil (Droga Raia and Drogasil), PagueMenos, Nissei and Panvel.

Data from Abrafarma shows that the revenue of a pharmacy affiliated with the association is, on average, R$8.7 million per year, compared to R$800,000 for independent pharmacies.

Barreto mentions that the number of chain stores has grown due to the increasing share of sales of beauty and personal hygiene products, in addition to studies on the feasibility of opening new units in different regions.

“Today we open stores much more efficiently. A chain store is born mature,” she says.

Associations help small pharmacies to grow

But data intelligence is not exclusive to large companies.

“We are very efficient in mining our data”, says Samuel Pires, executive director of Grupo Total, an association network founded 30 years ago, which has around 600 pharmacies spread across 300 municipalities in the State of São Paulo.

Associative networks allow independent pharmacies to operate under a single banner and share management systems and purchasing contracts.

In practice, associations allow small businesses to operate within an already structured network.

“Pharmacies are becoming more professional, with a sales and pricing strategy, joint negotiation with laboratories and team training,” explains Pires.

The movement is especially important considering a sector with a crowded market, expensive stocks and a large variety.

80% of pharmacies are small businesses, says Sebrae

“The challenge currently is for independent pharmacies to grow. And, for this, it is important to do the basics well”, says Vicente Scalia, business analyst at Sebrae.

He mentions personalized treatment and alternative hours as competitive differentiators. “Small businesses cannot think about competing on price, because chains have a large scale,” he says.

According to him, there is room for expansion of small pharmacies, especially in smaller cities, with less than 100 thousand inhabitants, as these regions are not prioritized by large chains.

In fact, with around 60% of sales in the country, independent pharmacies are the majority when it comes to points of sale, according to Abrafarma.

When analyzing the total number of units, more than 80% of all pharmacies in the country can be classified as micro and small companies, according to a survey carried out by Sebrae.

“The profit margin of pharmacies is very small, but with the aggregation of services that exists today, it is possible to improve this”, says Scalia.

Sector sees room for expansion with health services

Roberto Coimbra, executive director of operations at the Rio Grande do Sul pharmacy chain Panvel, states that the company sees room for growth also through offering health services.

“Pharmacies still have the opportunity to realize the value of the pharmacist”, he says. He cites the rule approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) in May, which expands the offer of clinical analysis services in pharmacies beyond covid and blood glucose tests.

Created in the 1970s, Panvel has a large presence in the South of the country and has been expanding its operations to the Southeast.

This growth follows the sector’s trends of offering, in addition to a wide range of medicines, hygiene and beauty products. Around 35% of the chain’s sales do not correspond to medicines, according to Coimbra.

Furthermore, changes in consumption habits and growth in delivery were well received by the sector, which had already been operating with telephone sales for years.

Sales via the website and app, which gained strength especially during the pandemic, should account for an increasing share of sales.

Regarding the sector’s growth, however, Sergio Mena Barreto, from Abrafarma, is cautious. “At the same time as many stores are opening, many are closing,” he says.

He considers that there is room for everyone, if there is intelligence and taking advantage of market specificities. “Where there are ten inefficient stores, there is room to advance”, he declares.