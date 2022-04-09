Brazil registered the application of 255,237 new doses of vaccines against covid-19 this Saturday, 9th. As a result, the number of people who received at least the first dose of anti-covid immunizations reached 176,165,098, which corresponds to 82% of the total. population.

With two doses or a single dose, there are 161.98 million inhabitants of the country, equivalent to 75.4% of the total. The data are gathered by the consortium of press vehicles together with secretariats from 26 states and the Federal District.

In all, 81.17 million people were vaccinated with a third dose. People who received the second dose at least four months ago can take the booster. There is no information, however, on how many people would already be able to receive this application and who have not yet sought the posts.

According to data gathered by the consortium, 11.06 million children aged 5 to 11 years (or 53.98% of the total) have already taken the first dose of the vaccine against covid-19. The number of fully immunized children is over 4 million (19.52% of the total).

In the last 24 hours, 26,102 first doses, 76,136 second injections and 173,036 booster vaccines were administered in the country. The number of single doses was negative due to data correction. In proportional terms, Piauí is the state that most vaccinated the population, with 92.74% with at least one dose. The same rate in São Paulo is 89.29% of the inhabitants.

