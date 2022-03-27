The number of people vaccinated with at least one dose against covid-19 in Brazil reached 175,454,539 this Sunday, 27, equivalent to 81.67% of the population. In the last 24 hours, 28,780 people received the first dose of the vaccine, according to data gathered by the consortium of press vehicles together with secretariats from 26 states and the Federal District.

Among the more than 175 million vaccinated, 159,922,593 million received the second dose, representing 74.44% of the population. In the last 24 hours, 41,064 people received the booster dose. Adding the first and second dose vaccines applied, in addition to the third booster, Brazil administered 199,832 doses this Saturday. Regarding pediatric vaccination (for children aged 5 to 11 years), Brazil reached 10,398,109, equivalent to 50.72% of this population, with at least one dose.

The post Brazil has 81.67% of the population with at least one dose of the vaccine against covid appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Brazil #population #dose #vaccine #covid #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO