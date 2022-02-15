The rate of people vaccinated with at least one dose against covid-19 in Brazil reached 78.99% of the total population this Tuesday, 15th. The percentage of those immunized with the two doses or with the single dose of Janssen increased to 71.13%, after a correction of data by the States. Data on the advance of vaccination in Brazil were gathered by the consortium of press vehicles with the secretariats of 26 states and the Federal District.

In 24 hours, 767,000 doses of vaccines were administered. Of these, 726,548 were booster doses. People who have completed four months since taking the second dose can take the booster. There is no information on how many people could already take the booster dose and have not yet sought the posts.

In addition, there was correction of data on doses applied in the states of Amazonas, Ceará and Rondônia. The states of Santa Catarina and Roraima did not update vaccination statistics on Tuesday.

In Amazonas, there was a drop of 285 thousand applications registered as second doses. According to the state government, this was a correction made to the vaccination panel. In Rondônia, the State started to add the data of second dose and single dose of vaccines after the vaccinometer stopped working. The data was corrected by recording 35,750 fewer doses, which were counted twice.

In Ceará, the number of single doses and second doses appeared lower for the second consecutive day. According to the Health Department, the difference was caused by a review of data from 20 municipalities.

According to the survey, 30.20% of children aged 5 to 11 years have already taken the first dose of the vaccine against covid-19, which means that 6.2 million children across the country have been vaccinated. vaccination started later, but data compiled by the Estadão show that childhood immunization advances at a slow pace.

In proportional terms, São Paulo is the state that most vaccinated its population so far: 79.96% of the population has already received two doses of the immunizer or a single dose of Janssen. The lowest percentage is found in Roraima, where only 44.38% of the population received both doses of the vaccine.

