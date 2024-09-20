There have been a total of 38,915,370 infections and 713,205 deaths since the start of the pandemic in March 2020

THE Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries) reported on Thursday (19.Sep.2024) that 7,603 new cases of covid were recorded in the last epidemiological week (8.Sep-14.Sep). In the previous period, there were 16,722 new infections.

In the same period, which is the 37th epidemiological week of 2024, Brazil recorded 28 deaths from the disease. There were a total of 38,915,370 infections and 713,205 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

Under the rule of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), the Ministry of Health has stopped publishing the daily bulletin with the number of cases and deaths. Now, the data is released weekly – divided by epidemiological weeks. The decision was taken in February 2023. The reason: the change in frequency “optimizes” the work of surveillance teams in the Federation units and “there is no longer any reason for daily notification”according to Conass.

Read here how and where from Poder360 obtains data on the coronavirus.

PROPORTIONAL DEATHS

Brazil has recorded 3,355 deaths per million. Among the states of the Federation, the worst situation is in Rio de Janeiro, with 4,541 victims per million. The rates consider the number of deaths confirmed by Conass and the population data of IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) in each unit of the Federation.

RANKING WORLDWIDE

Brazil ranks 19th in the ranking The world’s largest proportion of deaths from COVID-19. The list is led by Peru, with 6,601 deaths per million. It is followed by Bulgaria (5,671), North Macedonia (5,424) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (5,116).

The United States leads in the absolute number of deaths from the disease. In total, 1,197,213 deaths from COVID-19 have been recorded in the country since February 2020, according to data from Our World in Data, with data updated until September 1, 2024.

THE ranking of proportional deaths (below) should be read with caution, as there is high underreporting of deaths from the disease and, in some countries, underreporting is greater than in others.

Study published in the magazine Lancet in 2022 shows that although the official count of countries showed 6 million deaths, the most accurate estimate is that 18 million lives were taken by covid-19 in 2020 and 2021.

India, for example, is notorious for its underreporting. Our World in Data’s tally shows 533,636 deaths as of September 1, 2024. The study by Lancethowever, estimates that more than 4 million died in the country.

China is another country for which data is not trusted, as are Indonesia, Russia and most countries in Africa.