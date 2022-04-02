Brazil applied in the last 24 hours a total of 384 thousand doses of vaccine against covid-19. As a result, the number of people vaccinated with two doses or a single dose reached 160,917,174 this Saturday, 2, equivalent to 74.9% of the population. With at least one dose, there are now 175,884,895 people, which represents 81.9% of the total.

In the last 24 hours, 85,800 first doses, 97,800 second doses and 2,200 single doses were administered, according to data gathered by the consortium of press vehicles together with secretariats from 26 states and the Federal District.

In addition, 198,200 booster or additional doses were applied. As a result, those vaccinated with booster are now 78.1 million. Regarding pediatric vaccination (for children aged 5 to 11 years), Brazil reached 10,790,524 doses, or 52.64% of this population.

In proportional terms, Piauí is the state that most vaccinated its population so far: 92.46% of the inhabitants received at least the first dose. With two doses or a single dose, São Paulo leads, with 84.49% of residents with a complete initial regimen.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat