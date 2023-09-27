In total, 37,796,956 people have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic; there were 18,834 new cases in the last epidemiological week

O Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries) reported on Tuesday (September 26, 2023) that 130 deaths from covid-19 were recorded in the last epidemiological week (17-23.set). were counted 18,834 new cases in the same period.

Altogether, they are 705,775 deaths from the disease in Brazil since the beginning of the pandemic, in 2020. In total, there are 37,796,956 confirmed diagnoses, also since 2020.

Already under the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the Ministry of Health stopped publishing the daily bulletin with the number of cases and deaths from covid. Now, the data is released weekly – divided by epidemiological weeks. The decision was taken in February 2023. The reason: the change in frequency “optimize” the work of surveillance teams in the Federation units and “there is no longer any reason for daily notification”according to the Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries).

The last week recorded, which ended on September 23, was the 8th with the fewest deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic. The most recent wave (peak of cases and deaths from the disease) was recorded in February 2022, when the total for the week exceeded 6,000 deaths.

PROPORTIONAL DEATHS

Brazil records 3,475 deaths per million. Among the Federation units, the worst situation is Rio de Janeiro, with 4,825 victims per million. The rates consider the number of deaths confirmed by the Ministry of Health and the population from the 2022 Demographic Census of IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) in each unit of the Federation.

RANKING WORLDWIDE

Brazil occupies the 16th position in the ranking global proportion of deaths from Covid. The list is led by Peruwith 6,510 deaths per million. It is followed by Bulgaria (5,663), Bosnia and Herzegovina (5,057) and Hungary (4,896).

The United States leads in the absolute number of deaths from the disease. In total, records were 1,127,152 Covid deaths in the country since February 2020, according to data from the Our World in Data.

O ranking of proportional deaths (below) should be read with caution, as there is high underreporting of deaths from the disease and, in some countries, underreporting is greater than in others.

Study published in the magazine Lancet in 2022 shows that although the countries’ official count showed 6 million deaths, the most accurate estimate is that 18 million lives were claimed by covid in 2020 and 2021.

India, for example, is known for its underreporting. The count of Our World in Data show 532,030 dead by September 21, 2023. The study of Lancethowever, estimates that more than 4 million have died in the country.

China is another country for which data is not trusted, as are Indonesia, Russia and most countries in Africa.