President Lula’s government releases data weekly; there are 37,625,916 infected since the beginning of the pandemic

O conass (National Council of Health Secretaries) reported on Tuesday (June 6, 2023) that 384 deaths from covid-19 were recorded in the last epidemiological week (28.May-3.Jun). 24,659 new cases were recorded in the same period.

Altogether, they are 703,291 deaths from the disease in Brazil since the beginning of the pandemic, in 2020. In total, the country adds 37,625,916 confirmed diagnoses.

Until 9 pm on Wednesday (7.jun), the Ministry of Health had not informed the numbers of the disease. Already under the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), the folder stopped publishing the number of cases and deaths from covid on a daily basis. Data are released weekly – divided by epidemiological weeks.

The last one, which ended on May 27, is the 3rd with the fewest deaths recorded since the beginning of the pandemic. There were a total of 168 weeks with registered deaths. The most recent wave was in February 2022, when the number registered in one week surpassed 6,000.

PROPORTIONAL DEATHS

Brazil records 3,385 deaths per million. Among the Federation units, the worst situation is that of Rio de Janeiro, with 4,648 victims per million.

The rates consider the number of deaths confirmed by the Ministry of Health and the population preview of the 2022 Demographic Census of the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) in each unit of the Federation.

RANKING WORLDWIDE

Brazil ranks 17th in the ranking world of proportional deaths by covid. The list is headed by Peruwith 6,481 deaths per million. It is followed by Bulgaria (5,659), Bosnia and Herzegovina (5,055) and Hungary (4,894).

The United States leads in absolute number of deaths from the disease. Altogether, there were 1,127,152 deaths from covid in the country since February 2020, according to data from the Our World in Data.

O ranking of proportional deaths (below) should be read with caution, since there is a very large underreporting of deaths from the disease and, in some countries, underreporting is greater than in others.

Study published in the magazine lancet in 2022 shows that although the official count of countries showed 6 million deaths, the most accurate estimate is that 18 million lives were taken by covid in 2020 and 2021.

India, for example, is known for its underreporting. The country’s official count shows 532,000 deaths by May 2023. lancethowever, estimates that more than 4 million have died in the country.

China is another country for which data is not reliable, as are Indonesia, Russia and most countries in Africa.

Among Latin American countries, Brazil is the nation with the highest number of deaths from covid, followed by Peru (220,673) and Argentina (130,472). Here is the ranking below: