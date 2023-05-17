Lula’s government releases data once a week; there are 37,553,337 people infected since the beginning of the pandemic

O conass (National Council of Health Secretaries) reported on Tuesday (16.May.2023) that 305 deaths from covid-19 were recorded in the last epidemiological week (7.May-13.May). 41,416 new cases were recorded in the same period.

Altogether, they are 702,421 deaths from the disease in Brazil since the beginning of the pandemic, in 2020. In total, the country adds 37,553,337 confirmed diagnoses.

Until 23:00 on Tuesday (16.may), the Ministry of Health had not informed the numbers of the disease. Already under the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), the folder stopped publishing the number of cases and deaths from covid on a daily basis. Data are released weekly – divided by epidemiological weeks.

The last one, which ended on May 13, is the 9th with the fewest deaths recorded since the beginning of the pandemic. There were a total of 166 weeks with registered deaths. The most recent wave of deaths in the pandemic was in February 2022, when the number recorded in a week exceeded 6,000.

Read here how and where the Power360 gets data about the coronavirus.

PROPORTIONAL DEATHS

Brazil registers 3,381 deaths per million. The worst situation is in Rio de Janeiro, with 4,644 victims per million.

The rates consider the number of deaths confirmed by the Ministry of Health and the population preview of the 2022 Demographic Census of the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) in each unit of the Federation.

WORLD RANKING

Brazil occupies the 17th position in the world ranking of proportional deaths by covid-19. The list is headed by Peruthat has 6,467 deaths per million. is followed by Bulgaria (5,653), Bosnia and Herzegovina (5,053) It is Hungary (4,893).

Among South Americans, Chile (3,134), Paraguay (2,932) and Argentina (2,867) are also included in the highest indices in the world.

The United States leads in absolute number of deaths from the disease. Altogether, there were 1,125,209 deaths from covid-19 in the country since February 2020, according to data from the Our World in Data.