Lula’s government releases data once a week; there are 37,487,971 million people infected since the beginning of the pandemic

The Ministry of Health reported this Tuesday (May 2, 2023) that 339 deaths from covid-19 were recorded in the last epidemiological week (Apr 23-29). Altogether, they are 701,833 victims of the disease in Brazil since the beginning of the pandemic.

were accounted for 38,553 new cases in the same period. In total, the country adds 37,487,971 confirmed diagnoses.

The Ministry of Health, already under the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), stopped reporting daily the number of cases and deaths from covid. Data are released weekly – divided by epidemiological weeks.

The last epidemiological week, ending April 29, is the 15th with the fewest deaths recorded since the beginning of the pandemic. There were a total of 164 weeks with registered deaths.

The last wave of deaths in the pandemic was in February 2022, when the number of deaths recorded in a week exceeded 6,000.

Read here how and where the Power360 gets data about the coronavirus.

PROPORTIONAL DEATHS

Brazil registers 3,378 deaths per million. The worst situation is in Rio de Janeiro, with 4,641 victims per million.

The rates consider the number of deaths confirmed by the Ministry of Health and the population preview of the 2022 Demographic Census of the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) in each unit of the Federation.

WORLD RANKING

Brazil occupies the 17th position in the world ranking of proportional deaths by covid-19. The list is headed by Peruwhich registers 6,463 deaths per million. is followed by Bulgaria (5,650), Bosnia and Herzegovina (5,052) It is Hungary (4,891).

Among South Americans, Chile (3,119), Paraguay (2,933) and Argentina (2,867) are also included in the highest indices in the world.

The United States leads in absolute number of deaths from the disease. Altogether, there were 1,121,819 deaths from covid-19 in the country since February 2020, according to data from the Our World in Data.