Lula’s government releases data once a week; there are 37,449,418 million people infected since the beginning of the pandemic

The Ministry of Health reported this Wednesday (26.Apr.2023) that 279 deaths from covid-19 were recorded in the last epidemiological week (Apr 16-22). Altogether, they are 701,494 victims of the disease in Brazil since the beginning of the pandemic.

42,186 were accounted for new cases in the same period. In total, the country adds 37,449,418 confirmed diagnoses.

The Ministry of Health, already under the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), stopped reporting daily the number of cases and deaths from covid. Data are released weekly – divided by epidemiological weeks.

The last epidemiological week, ending April 22, is the 6th with the fewest deaths recorded since the beginning of the pandemic. There were a total of 163 weeks with registered deaths.

The last wave of deaths in the pandemic was in February 2022, when the number of deaths recorded in a week exceeded 6,000.

Read here how and where the Power360 gets data about the coronavirus.

PROPORTIONAL DEATHS

Brazil records 3,377 deaths per million. The worst situation is in Rio de Janeiro, with 4,641 victims per million.

The rates consider the number of deaths confirmed by the Ministry of Health and the population preview of the 2022 Demographic Census of the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) in each unit of the Federation.