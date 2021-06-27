The number of people vaccinated with at least one dose against covid-19 in Brazil reached 70,543,280 this Sunday, 27, equivalent to 33.31% of the total population. In the last 24 hours, only 217,603 people received the first dose, according to data gathered by the consortium of press vehicles with secretariats in 26 states and the Federal District.

Among the more than 70 million vaccinated, 25.2 million received the second dose, which represents 11.95% of the population with complete immunization against the new coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, only 22,000 people received this reinforcement. Another 33,421 single-dose vaccines were applied this Sunday.

Adding the first, second and single doses applied, Brazil administered 273,031 vaccines this Sunday.

In proportional terms, Mato Grosso do Sul is the state that has most immunized its population so far: 40.31% of the inhabitants received at least the first dose. The lowest percentage is found in Amapá, where 21.41% received the vaccine.

In absolute numbers, the largest number of people vaccinated with the first dose is in São Paulo (17.9 million), followed by Minas Gerais (6.75 million) and Rio de Janeiro (4.75 million).

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see photos

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach