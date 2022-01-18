The number of people vaccinated with at least one dose against covid-19 in Brazil reached 162,265,199 this Tuesday, 18, equivalent to 75.53% of the total population. In the last 24 hours, 54,513 people received the first dose of the vaccine, according to data gathered by the consortium of press vehicles. In all, 11 states did not disclose the progress of immunization in the period.

Among the more than 162 million vaccinated, 147.6 million received the second dose or a single application immunizer, which represents 68.73% of the total population.

In the last 24 hours, 347,500 people received the second dose and another 3,071,000 received the immunizer produced by Johnson & Johnson.

This Tuesday, 493,900 people still received the booster dose. In all, 36.1 million Brazilians have already been “revaccinated” – equivalent to 16.84% of the total population.

Adding all the vaccines applied, Brazil administered just under 900 thousand doses in the last 24 hours.

The states that did not disclose vaccination records this Tuesday are: Acre, Alagoas, Goiás, Mato Grosso, Paraíba, Paraná, Rio de Janeiro, Rondônia, Roraima, Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina.

São Paulo has 81.77% of the total population vaccinated with at least one dose against the coronavirus, and 78.75% with two doses or a single application, the most advanced in the country. The other four states with the highest proportion of inhabitants with this rate are: Piauí (75.48%), Santa Catarina (74.67%), Minas Gerais (72.9%) and Rio Grande do Sul (72.33%).

