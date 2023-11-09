Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/11/2023 – 11:27

Internet access in Brazil has continued to expand in recent years, but 6.4 million families remained without a network connection at home in 2022. Around 23.792 million Brazilians aged 10 or over did not use the internet, 2.923 million of which are students. The data are from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey – Information and Communication Technology 2022, Pnad TIC, and were released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The digitally excluded represented 12.8% of the population aged 10 or over. More than half of them were elderly (52.3% were 60 years of age or older). The group was also mostly made up of people with no education or with incomplete primary education, equivalent to 78.5% of people without internet access.

“In the country, the average real monthly income per capita in households that used the internet (R$ 1,760) was almost double the income in those that did not use this network (R$ 944). The large difference between these two incomes was observed in all Major Regions, with emphasis on the North Region, whose income in households that used the Internet was greater than double the income recorded in households that did not use the service”, he highlighted. the IBGE.

Among the digitally excluded, 16.2% cited financial reasons for the lack of internet access: 11.1% said that internet access was expensive, and another 5.1% stated that the necessary electronic equipment was expensive. The two most mentioned reasons for lack of connectivity were not knowing how to use the internet (47.7%) and lack of need (23.5%). Another 3.6% said that the service was not available in the places they frequented, with this proportion rising to 9.7% among the digitally excluded in the North region. On average in Brazil, 8.0% of those disconnected in rural areas mentioned the absence of internet in the places they frequent, compared to just 1.8% of the digitally excluded in urban areas.

Among students who did not have internet, the overwhelming majority attended the public education network: 93.7%. Students aged 10 or over who were still digitally excluded in 2022 reported that financial issues were more important for the problem: 19.9% ​​considered the service expensive and 14.8% stated that the equipment necessary for access was expensive.

FREE INTERNET ACCESS.

The research also measured the reach of free internet access (Wi-Fi) in public places, such as public educational establishments and public libraries, public health establishments, squares and parks: 8.9% of people who used the internet in the period references stated that they had accessed the service free of charge in schools, universities or public libraries; 5.2%, in public health establishments, such as health posts and public hospitals; and 5.5%, in public squares or parks. The South Region had the highest percentages of free internet access for the three types of public places surveyed: 11.7%, 7.9% and 8.1%, respectively.

“It is noted that free internet access in public educational establishments or public libraries was higher among younger age groups: 19.1%, for people aged 10 to 13; 24.7%, among people aged 14 to 19; and 11.5%, for the group aged 20 to 24”, pointed out the IBGE.

Among connected students, 24.2% used free internet in public educational establishments and public libraries. Considering the educational network of origin, 26.7% of students from the public network who used the internet accessed the service free of charge in schools, universities or public libraries, a higher share than the connected students who attended the private education network (19, 0%).

