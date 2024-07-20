The largest Electoral Colleges in the country continue to be SP, MG and RJ, with more than 40% of the electorate

Brazil has 155.9 million voters eligible to vote in the municipal elections in October, to choose mayors, deputy mayors and councilors. In relation to the 2020 election, the high was 5.4%. The largest Electoral Colleges in the country in 2024 are: São Paulo (34,403,609), Minas Gerais (16,469,155) and Rio de Janeiro (13,033,929), according to data released by TSE (Superior Electoral Court) on Thursday (18.Jul.2024).

The people of São Paulo represent 22% of the national electorate. The people of Minas Gerais represent 10.6% of the total and the people of Rio de Janeiro, 8.3%. The three states registered growth in the number of people eligible to vote compared to 2020. The increases were 2.5%, 3.6% and 4.6%, respectively.

At the other end of the table, Roraima was the state with the highest growth in the number of voters in 2024, with an increase of 13.8%. However, it is still the place with the fewest people registered to vote in 2024 (389,863). Next in line are Amapá (571,248) and Acre (612,448).

The number of eligible voters per municipality serves as a parameter for calculating the number of direct or outsourced personnel hired to provide services related to activism and street mobilization activities in electoral campaigns.

It also counts to determine whether or not the city will have a second round, in the event that none of the candidates obtains more than 50% of the valid votes. Only elections in cities with more than 200 thousand voters will go to the second round. This year, there are 103 cities in this condition.

Across the country, the electorate grew by 5.4% from 2020 to 2024 – from 147.92 million to 155.91 million. It grew more than from 2012 to 2016 (up 4%) and from 2016 to 2020 (up 2.6%).

