State of São Paulo leads with the highest number of records; episodes increased in the months close to the municipal elections

A survey found that 455 cases of violence against political leaders were recorded in Brazil from January to September 16. The data comes from the OVPE (Observatory of Political and Electoral Violence) of Unirio (Federal University of the State of Rio de Janeiro).

São Paulo is the state with the highest number of records with 29 cases. The 2nd place is occupied by Rio de Janeiro with 20. And in 3rd place is Piauí with 14 registered acts of violence. The information is from GloboNews.

The numbers have grown as the elections approach. In the first quarter of 2024, 68 cases were registered. In the following 3 months there were 155. From July to September the number reached 234, of which 173 were against candidates for the 2024 elections.

The cases of violence are differentiated by the form of aggression. There were 94 cases of physical violence, 15 of which were homicides, 49 of which were psychological violence, 19 of which were economic violence and 11 of which were symbolic violence.