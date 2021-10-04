The number of people vaccinated with two doses or a single dose of vaccines against covid-19 in Brazil reached 93,558,913 this Sunday, 3, which corresponds to 43.86% of the population. Meanwhile, 147,457,100 people, equivalent to 69.13% of the total, received at least one dose.

In the last 24 hours, the country registered the application of 441,236 doses of vaccines against covid-19.

139,867 first doses, 286,166 second doses, 1,297 single doses and 13,906 third doses were administered.

The data is gathered by the consortium of press vehicles with the secretariats of 26 states and the Federal District.

Proportionally, São Paulo continues to be the state that most vaccinated with the first dose, with 79.22% of inhabitants partially immunized against covid-19.

Mato Grosso do Sul, on the other hand, had the largest percentage of the population fully vaccinated: 58.10% of the total. São Paulo is right behind, with 57.89%.

