Brazil surpassed in this (30) the mark of 40 million Brazilians vaccinated with the booster dose against covid-19. According to a survey carried out by the Ministry of Health, more than 53 million Brazilians are able to receive the booster in immunization, but have not yet returned to the posts. This public can already receive the new dose between January and February.

According to the folder, in all, more than 1,800 cases of the Ômicron variant were confirmed in Brazil, with two deaths. Studies prove the effectiveness of the booster dose against the Ômicron variant. To date, the government has distributed more than 407 million doses of covid-19 vaccine and applied more than 355 million.

With the advance in the vaccination campaign, Brazil already has more than 91% of the population over 12 years old vaccinated with the first dose and 85% immunized with the single dose or dose of the immunizing agent.

