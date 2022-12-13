Gilberto Freyre International Airport, in Recife, occupies the 2nd position in the AirHelp ranking

Haneda International Airport, in Tokyo (Japan), leads as the best airport in the world according to the ranking gives AirHelp based on passenger experience. The Japanese capital also ranks 3rd on the list with Harita Airport. Brazil has 4 in the top 10. The best placed is the Gilberto Freyre International Airport, in Recife, which is in the 2nd position worldwide.

Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas (SP), is in 4th place on the list. The Tancredo Neves airport, in Belo Horizonte (MG), and Congonhas, in São Paulo (SP), are in 6th and 7th places, respectively.

Juscelino Kubitschek International Airport, in Brasília, is in 11th place on the list, but in terms of punctuality, it occupies 1st place.

Best company: Qatar

THE Qatar Airwaysfrom Qatar, was elected the airline best evaluated by consumers. Of the 9 surveys carried out by Airhelp, 8 were led by the airline.

In 2nd place in this year’s ranking was United Airlinesfrom the USA, and closing the top 3 is Qantasfrom Australia. THE can ranked 5th, the Goal in 36th and the Blue in 45th.

Methodology

The consultancy AirHelp judged 3 aspects to define the list of airports: punctuality, customer opinion and food/stores. The average score of the categories was calculated.

In the table of airlines, the process was the same, replacing the last category with complaints.