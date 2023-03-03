Ministry of Health confirmed 46 deaths and 3,327 new cases of the disease on Thursday (2.Mar)

The Ministry of Health confirmed on Thursday (2.Mar.2023) 46 deaths from covid-19 in the previous 24 hours. In all, there are 699,243 victims of the disease in Brazil since the beginning of the pandemic.

3,327 were accounted for new cases in the same period. In total, the country has 37,066,791 confirmed diagnoses.

According to the ministry, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Piauí, Roraima and Tocantins did not update the data.

Read here how and where the Power360 gets data about the coronavirus. The daily records of deaths do not refer to the dates of deaths, but to the day on which the death was reported to the Ministry of Health.

AVERAGE DEATHS AND CASES

To explain the pandemic situation, the Power360 uses the 7-day average as a metric. The indicator shows that the moving average of deaths in Brazil is 108. The curve shows a variation of 99% compared to two weeks ago.

It is considered that there is an upward trend when the variation of the curve in comparison with the 14 days before is greater than 15%. The movement is downward when the difference is less than -15%. There is stability when the oscillation is in the range of 15% to -15%.

The moving average of cases indicates 8,264 records per day. The curve shows variation of -6% compared to two weeks ago.

PROPORTIONAL DEATHS

Brazil registers 3,278 deaths per million. The worst situation is in Rio de Janeiro, with 4,400 victims per million.

The rates consider the number of deaths confirmed by the Ministry of Health and the population estimate by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) for the year 2021 in each unit of the Federation.