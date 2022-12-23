The Ministry of Health confirmed on Thursday (Dec.22.2022) 191 deaths from covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Altogether, there are 692,652 victims of the disease in Brazil since the beginning of the pandemic.

48,404 new cases were registered in the same period. In total, the country adds 36,092,845 confirmed diagnoses.

According to the ministry, Mato Grosso do Sul, Tocantins and Piauí did not update the data.

Read here how and where the Power360 gets data about the coronavirus. The daily records of deaths do not refer to the dates of deaths, but to the day on which the death was reported to the Ministry of Health.

AVERAGE DEATHS AND CASES

To explain the pandemic situation, the Power360 uses the 7-day average as a metric.

The indicator shows that the moving average of deaths in Brazil is 150. The curve shows a variation of 37🇧🇷 compared to two weeks ago.

It is considered that there is an upward trend when the variation of the curve in comparison with the 14 days before is greater than 15%. The movement is downward when the difference is less than -15%. There is stability when the oscillation is in the range of 15% to -15%.

The moving average of cases indicates 40,430 records per day. The curve shows variation of 23🇧🇷 compared to two weeks ago.

PROPORTIONAL DEATHS

Brazil registers 3,247 deaths per million. The worst situation is in Rio de Janeiro, with 4,371 victims per million.

The rates consider the number of deaths confirmed by the Ministry of Health and the population estimate of the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) for the year 2021 in each unit of the Federation.