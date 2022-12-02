Ministry of Health confirmed 144 deaths and 35,978 new cases of the disease on Thursday (Dec 1)

The Ministry of Health confirmed on Thursday (1.Dec.2022) 144 deaths from covid-19 in the last 24 hours. In all, there are 689,945 victims of the disease in Brazil since the beginning of the pandemic.

35,978 new cases were registered in the same period. In total, the country adds 35,302,137 confirmed diagnoses.

According to the ministry, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul and Tocantins updated the data.

Read here how and where the Power360 gets data about the coronavirus. The daily records of deaths do not refer to the dates of deaths, but to the day on which the death was reported to the Ministry of Health.

AVERAGE DEATHS AND CASES

To explain the pandemic situation, the Power360 uses the 7-day average as a metric.

The indicator shows that the moving average of deaths in Brazil is 84🇧🇷 The curve shows variation of 148🇧🇷 compared to two weeks ago.

It is considered that there is an upward trend when the variation of the curve in comparison with the 14 days before is greater than 15%. The movement is downward when the difference is less than -15%. There is stability when the oscillation is in the range of 15% to -15%.

The moving average of cases indicates 28,209 records per day. The curve shows variation of 142🇧🇷 compared to two weeks ago.

PROPORTIONAL DEATHS

Brazil registers 3,234 deaths per million. The worst situation is in Rio de Janeiro, with 4,359 victims per million.

The rates consider the number of deaths confirmed by the Ministry of Health and the population estimate of the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) for the year 2021 in each unit of the Federation.