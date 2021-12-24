Balance released this Thursday (23) by the Ministry of Health indicates that there were 35 cases in Brazil of the new variant of the coronavirus, Ômicron.

Infections were recorded in São Paulo (20), in Goiás (4), in Minas Gerais (3), in Rio Grande do Sul (3), in the Federal District (2), in Rio de Janeiro (1), in Espírito Santo (1) and in Santa Catarina (1).

There are still, according to the folder, 57 cases under investigation, 15 in the Federal District, 19 in Minas Gerais and 23 in Rio Grande do Sul.

