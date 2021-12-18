SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Ministry of Health announced that Brazil had over 3,323 cases of Covid-19, with 153 dead, according to data compiled until the end of this Saturday afternoon.

With that, the country accumulates 22.2 million confirmed cases and 617.75 thousand fatal victims of the disease.

The number of recovered patients is 21.5 million and the number of patients being followed is 118.9 thousand.

The ministry also reported that there are 2,700 deaths from severe acute respiratory syndrome (SRAG) under investigation.

The Brazil post has 3,300 new Covid-19 cases and 153 deaths appeared first in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

