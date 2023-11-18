Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 11/18/2023 – 18:31

The Brazilian delegation did well this Saturday (18) on the first day of competitions at the Parapan American Games in Santiago, Chile. As of 4:20 pm (Brasília time) there were 31 medals in total: 11 gold, ten silver and ten bronze.

Among the highlights, swimmer from São Paulo Alessandra Oliveira (Photograph) drew attention when he won gold in the 100m breaststroke in the SB4 class (physical-motor limitations). At 15 years old, the athlete, who started her career at the Paralympic Sports School of the Brazilian Paralympic Committee (CPB), won gold in the 100m breaststroke in the SB4 class (physical-motor limitations) with a time of 2min10s54.

“I’m from Escolinha. I just swam my main event, the 100m breaststroke. I won gold and broke the Parapan record. I come here to thank CPB and the teachers for helping me get here”, said the athlete.

Two more swimmers climbed to the highest place on the podium at the Aquatic Center of Chile’s National Stadium Park, and also broke Parapan American records: Patrícia Santos from Minas Gerais, in the 50m breaststroke in class SB3 (physical-motor limitation), and Douglas from Rio Matera, in the 100m backstroke in class S12 (low vision).

The swimming events continue at night, in Santiago. Two Brazilians classified in the finals broke Parapan American records in the qualifiers in the morning: Samuel Oliveira, who clocked 31.97 in the 50m freestyle in class S5 (physical-motor limitation), and Gabriel Bandeira, with 1m58.47 in the 200m freestyle S14 (intellectual disability).

Weightlifting

In the women’s event in the 73kg and 79kg categories, which were grouped together, there was Brazilian dominance with a double by Mariana D’Andrea from São Paulo and Caroline Fernandes from Minas Gerais, gold and silver respectively.

Mariana D’Andrea lifted 141 kg and broke the Americas record, which already belonged to her. In July last year, Mariana lifted 140 kg at the Open of the Americas, held in the United States. In addition to these achievements, Brazil won another gold with Lucas Galvão from Amazonas, in the over 49kg category, after lifting 150kg.

Goalball

Also this Saturday, the Brazilian women’s team goalball debuted at Parapan with a 12-2 victory over Argentina. The Brazilians’ next game will be against Guatemala, Monday (20), at 3:15 pm (Brasília time). The highlight of the match was winger Daniele Longhini, who scored six goals. Carol Duarte and Moniza Lima scored twice each.

The team is looking to qualify for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Parapan, with only the champion guaranteeing a place.

For this edition of Parapan, the Brazilian delegation has 324 athletes, 190 men and 134 women, from 23 states and the Federal District, in 17 sports. The competition brings together around 1,900 athletes from 31 countries until November 26th.