Figures from the Federal Highway Police differ between those released by the national body and the states

The PRF (Federal Highway Police) reported this Monday morning (7.Nov.2022) that there are 6 sections with partial interdictions and roadblocks in the country. According to the corporation, 1040 protests have been disbanded since October 30th.

At this moment, the national PRF informs that the partial bans occur in the municipalities of Blumenau (SC), Vilhena (RO) and in 2 stretches of Altamira (PA). There are also total blocks in Palhoça (SC) and Pontes e Lacerda (MT). The corporation did not inform, however, which BRs are interdicted.

O Power 360 consulted the regional directories of the corporation, which indicate only 3 points of partial interdiction in the cities of Campos de Júlio (MT), Vilhena (RO) and Novo Progresso (PA).

Protesters against the victory of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the presidential race have been occupying roads across Brazil since the 2nd round of the elections. On Monday (Oct 31), the day after the election, the country registered blockades or interdictions in 25 states and the Federal District.

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes determined on Friday a period of 48 hours for the Federal Highway Police to present, with documents, the evolution of the police force deployed on the highways from October 28 to November 4.

In the dispatch, he also asked for information on possible recruitments carried out for the 2nd round of the elections, such as the places where the police were sent on mission and the places of origin. The capacity refers to the public body to which the civil servant is administratively linked. Here’s the intact of dispatch (188 KB).

On Thursday (Nov. 3.2022), Moraes also ordered the PRF to detail, within 48 hours, the fines imposed on truck drivers who blocked roads against Lula’s victory.