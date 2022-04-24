Ministry of Health recorded 686 deaths from the disease in the week of April 18 to 24; moving average follows below 100

Brazil recorded 36 deaths from covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health this Sunday (24.Apr.2022). In all, there are 662,646 victims of the disease in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

The week of April 18 to 24 recorded 686 deaths from the disease, the 2nd with less than 1,000 deaths.

There were also 3,809 new cases of covid-19 recorded in the same period. In total, the country has 30,349,463 confirmed diagnoses.

According to the ministry, the Federal District, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Rio de Janeiro, Roraima and Tocantins did not update the daily data.

Read here how and from where Power 360 get data about coronavirus. The daily records of deaths do not refer to the dates of deaths, but to the day the death was reported to the Ministry of Health.

AVERAGE OF DEATH AND CASES

To explain the situation of the pandemic, the Power 360 uses the 7-day average as a metric. The indicator shows that the average number of deaths in Brazil is 98 – it has been below 200 since April 2.

The curve shows a downward trend with a variation of -38% compared to two weeks ago.

It is considered that there is an uptrend when the variation of the curve in the comparison with 14 days before is equal to or greater than 15%. The movement is downward when the difference is equal to or less than -15%. There is stability when the oscillation is in the range of 15% to -15%.

The moving average of cases indicates 13,835 records per day. The data shows a downward trend with a change of -38% from two weeks earlier – it has been below 20,000 since April 14.

PROPORTIONAL DEATH

Brazil records 3,106 deaths per million inhabitants. There are 11 states and the Federal District with more than 3,000 deaths per million. The worst situation is that of Rio de Janeiro, which has 4,192 victims per million.

The rates consider the number of deaths confirmed by the Ministry of Health and the population estimate of the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) for the year 2021 in each unit of the Federation.