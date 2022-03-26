SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Ministry of Health reported on Saturday that Brazil recorded 29,922 new cases of Covid-19, totaling 29,832,179 infections.

The data show even more 196 deaths from the disease, bringing the total number of deaths caused by Covid-19 in the country to 658,762.

Daily cases of Covid-19 in the country have been decreasing in recent weeks, after a new wave arising from the Ômicron variant caused new records of cases last month.

Brazil has so far vaccinated more than 80% of the population with at least one dose, and more than 70% of the population with two doses or a single dose against Covid-19.

The post Brazil has 29,922 more cases and 196 deaths from Covid-19 appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

